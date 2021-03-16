Letter in Andhra ballot box: Bring back our old liquor brands

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A group of people under the ‘Nandyal Drunkards’ Association’ used the municipal polls to raise their “serious” issue with the State government. The association dropped a letter in a ballot box urging the government to bring back old liquor brands such as Royal Stag, Imperial Blue, Black Dog instead of the new ones such as Supreme, Daru, Hyd, Jambo among others, which are sold at government liquor shops across the State.The polling staff, while counting of votes on Sunday, found the letter along with a ballot paper in ward 29. The news went viral on social media on Monday.

The association members claimed the new brands are causing health problems for them and are expensive. The association warned that if the old liquor brands are not reintroduced, it will be their last election as voters. Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari said that some polling staff found the letter in a ballot box. She said, “I believe it was done only for fun. It is not a major issue.” Kumari, however, said, “We will bring it to the notice of senior district officials.”