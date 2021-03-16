STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 102.44 crore for desilting works on upstream side of Prakasam Barrage

Water Resources department and APMDC Limited should obtain certification from competent technical authority that the de-silted material is suitable for the purpose of the proposed works.

Flood water released from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government accorded administrative approval to Rs 102.44 crore for taking up desilting works on upstream side of Prakasam Barrage (from 0.50 km to 13.50 km) on River Krishna for extracting 50 lakh tonne of desilted material for use in government works subject to following conditions.

Water Resources department and APMDC Limited should obtain certification from competent technical authority that the de-silted material is suitable for the purpose of the proposed works.  Desilting ops should be taken up in conformity with the directions of the NGT. Entire cost of desilting operations should be met by APMDC Limited.

The value derived from sale of the de-silted material should exceed the cost of the end-to-end operation i.e., survey, excavation, transportation, sale among others and result in net profit to APMDC Limited/government.

In another order, the State government on Monday constituted an Executive Committee for AMRDA. The committee comprises Principal Secy/ Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) as chairperson, Joint Secy/Deputy secy (MA&UD), Joint Secy/Deputy Secy (Finance), Metropolitan Commissioner (AMRDA), officers or heads of Government departments or the authority not exceeding five in number as members. 

