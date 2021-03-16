STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven-year-old missing boy found dead in Andhra Pradesh

According to Tadepalli Police, Bhargavi Teja went out to play on Sunday and did not return home in the evening.  

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven-year-old boy, who went missing from his home in Mellempudi village, was found dead on Monday. According to Tadepalli Police, Bhargavi Teja went out to play on Sunday and did not return home in the evening.  The agitated parents filed a missing person complaint with Tadepalli Police. 

The police booked the case and started investigation. The villagers doubted that two strangers on a two-wheeler who entered the village might have abducted the boy. The police checked the CCTV footage and the boy wasn’t found. 

On Monday, at around 4 pm, the villagers found a body in the bushes. The police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Teja. Tadepalli Rural CI Ankamma Rao said the body will be sent to post-mortem after the dogs squad and clues team inspected the place. The cause of the death can be confirmed after the autopsy. However, an injury has been identified on Teja’s face, he added. 

