Tobacco auction begins at nine centres in Prakasam

Published: 16th March 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Tobacco purchase began at all the nine auction centres in Prakasam district on Monday. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu launched the process here at Ongole-2 Tobacco Auction Centre. Balineni asked officials concerned to maintain consistency in the pricing till the end of the auctions. “As the farmers have ensured that their produce are of good quality despite several difficulties this year, the board should get them the best price,” he stated. 

Recollecting the situation in 2020, the minister said the state government involved APMARKFED in the auctions for the first time as the farmers were having a hard time in getting the minimum support price for their produce. “We hope that the situation will be better this year and the board will work to protect the interest of tobacco growers, and maintain good relation with the buyers.” 

Minister B Srinivasa Rao launching the
auctions in Ongole on Monday | Express 

Yadlapati assured the minister that the growers will get a good price and that the board will play the facilitator’s role to try and ensure that all the stocks are bought. “The board is planning how to make tobacco cultivation a profitable venture, and for this it is ready to take assistance from the Centre and the state.”  

It might be added that the board merged Tangatur 1 and 2 centres last year in view of the transportation and other infrastructural difficulties, bringing down the total number of auction centers from 10 to 9. The tobacco growers faced many difficulties, one of which was incessant rains last November that damaged the crop severely and forced many to take sow the seed for the second time. Heavy rains that lashed the region in February also brought down the yield and quality. 

Though the extent of cultivation was increased, the yield came down to around two-three quintals per acre. This time, the auctions began a month late as compared to last year. The delay has also increased the overall expenditure to Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 per acre. In view of the circumstances, the farmers are demanding that the board provide them MSP of Rs 200 per kg for ‘A’ grade stock.On the first day, the farmers got an average of Rs 179.96 for per kg of their produce, and a total of 11,810 kg of the crop was purchased from all the centres.

Crop production
Auction centres: 9
Total extent of cultivation: 40,948 hectares
Registered barns: 21,138
Expected yield: 61.33  million kgs
ITC permitted quantity: 61.30 million kgs

Comments

