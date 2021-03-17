STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP may pick Madiga  leader for by-election 

While a preliminary list has been prepared by the state unit, the party’s central election committee (CEC) will pick the candidate shortly.

Published: 17th March 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Election Commission of India sounding the poll bugle for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, the BJP state unit is in the process of shortlisting its candidate, who is likely to be from Madiga community, according to party sources. While a preliminary list has been prepared by the state unit, the party’s central election committee (CEC) will pick the candidate shortly.

Though the saffron party leaders have been camping in Tirupati for the past few months and have held a series of consultations with ‘over a dozen potential candidates’, they haven’t zeroed in on the contestant yet. While names of several people including former bureaucrats Dasari Srinivasulu, Ratna Prabha and others were reportedly under consideration, a senior party leader said, “We are looking for a representation from the Madiga community to field as our Tirupati candidate, while other parties are looking to have their candidates from Mala community. A preliminary list has been finalised and the CEC will pick the name.”

The ECI, on Tuesday, announced that bypoll will be held on April 17 and the last date to file the nominations is March 30. “We are looking for someone from the Madiga community considering the fact that our candidate, who won the parliamentary election in 1999 in Tirupati, belonged to the same caste,” the leader noted. 

The national party managed to get a dismal vote share of 1.22 per cent in the 2019 election, lesser than NOTA (1.96 per cent), Congress (1.83 per cent), BSP (1.6 per cent). This time, the party aims to ‘become an alternative to YSRC and TDP’, and is working to cover all its bases to further its aspirations. In line with this, the party, during its campaign, will say ‘if BJP is elected, the MP would be given a union cabinet berth’. Besides, the BJP-Jana Sena alliance is also eyeing votes of the ‘Balija’ community to forge a larger electoral consolidation. The BJP has been alleging that Hinduism is under attack in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp