STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Colleges must create stress-free environment for students: Panel

On the day when the said incident took place, commission member Ajay Kumar inspected the campus and submitted a preliminary report to the government.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

students exam

Image of mask-wearing students used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairman Justice R Kantha Rao, who on Tuesday inspected a Chaitanya College campus where an Intermediate first year student allegedly committed suicide a week ago, said it is the responsibility of colleges to create an environment where students can study without any pressure.

Justice Rao, along with commission vice-chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, inquired about the incident with the college staff at Gosala in Krishna district. “The commission will try to identify the possible causes of student suicides, and submit a detailed report to the state government,” he added. 

On the day when the said incident took place, commission member Ajay Kumar inspected the campus and submitted a preliminary report to the government. To ascertain the actual facts, the commission members visited the college campus again.The vice-chairman also stressed that the colleges must provide a good environment to the students, who are troubled by the overcrowded classrooms. Later, they consoled the parents of the student who committed suicide and asked them to be brave.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSERMC Colleges
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp