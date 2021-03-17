Colleges must create stress-free environment for students: Panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairman Justice R Kantha Rao, who on Tuesday inspected a Chaitanya College campus where an Intermediate first year student allegedly committed suicide a week ago, said it is the responsibility of colleges to create an environment where students can study without any pressure.

Justice Rao, along with commission vice-chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, inquired about the incident with the college staff at Gosala in Krishna district. “The commission will try to identify the possible causes of student suicides, and submit a detailed report to the state government,” he added.

On the day when the said incident took place, commission member Ajay Kumar inspected the campus and submitted a preliminary report to the government. To ascertain the actual facts, the commission members visited the college campus again.The vice-chairman also stressed that the colleges must provide a good environment to the students, who are troubled by the overcrowded classrooms. Later, they consoled the parents of the student who committed suicide and asked them to be brave.

