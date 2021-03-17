‘Complete R&R colonies on a war footing’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has directed the officials concerned to complete on a war footing the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) colonies for rehabilitating the project displaced families (PDFs) of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

The minister on Tuesday inspected the R and R colony in Taduvayi of West Godavari along with the officials.On the occasion, the officials explained the progress done so far and the pending works to be implemented.

According to the officials, a total of 73 R and R colonies are to be built for 20,800 PDFs, who will be affected in the first phase of the project construction (up to +41.15 m contour). Of them, 27 have been readied and another 46 are being developed. While 3,400 families have been shifted, 17,400 are to be rehabilitated in the next three-four months.

The minister also visited the PIP site and reviewed the progress of headworks. Project administrator and ex-officio joint collector for land acquisition O Anand and PIP chief engineer B Sudhakar Babu were present.