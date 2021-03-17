STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Legal hurdles over, but Nimmagadda may not conduct ZPTC/MPTC polls

However, sources say that the SEC may not conduct the elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government is keen on conducting the elections to the MPTCs and ZPTCs by the end of this month as all the legal hurdles have been cleared, it is learnt that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who is due to retire on March 31, is unlikely to hold the elections during his tenure.

After the High Court dismissed the order of the SEC calling for an enquiry into unanimously elections in MPTC/ZPTC elections, the ruling YSRC leaders suggested that it is better for the SEC to conduct the elections during his tenure so as to enable the government to shift its entire focus on administration.

However, sources say that the SEC may not conduct the elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs. It is learnt that the SEC once again changed his Leave Travel Concession (LTC). After planning to go to Kanyakumari on LTC from March 19 to 22 after monitoring the election of mayors and deputy mayors for municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for municipalities on March 18, the SEC is said to have changed the LTC schedule from March 22 to 24.

During his recent meeting with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the SEC explained about the declaration of results of the elections held to Urban Local Bodies and reportedly informed the change in his LTC and got the approval of the same.Thus, he will not have even one week in office and may not conduct the elections, the sources said.

Meanwhile, sources close to Ramesh Kumar told TNIE that the SEC is of the view that the orders issued by the High Court on Tuesday created “new issues to deal  with” on the conduct of ZPTC/MPTC elections.

YSRC charge 

YSRC leaders alleged that Ramesh Kumar is in no mood to conduct the elections as he is well aware that the TDP will bite the dust once again. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPTC polls
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp