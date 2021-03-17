STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Passengers tested for corona at railway station, bus stand: DM&HO

On the other hand, coronavirus vaccination has been administered to 66,955 persons in the district till Monday. 

Published: 17th March 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the Covid-19 cases are increasing across the Prakasam district, the medical and health authorities are planning special preventive measures to be implemented to control the number of new cases. As part of the measures, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr P Ratnavali ordered the programme officers and the concerned staff to conduct Covid-19 tests at bus stands and railway stations where infectees arrive and there is every chance of the virus spreading through them.

As most of the detected Covid-19 positive cases have links with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Maharashtra, the district authorities are planning to identify the infected people who arrive into Prakasam district from these States. As the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in the last one week have increased, the DM&HO ordered Covid-19 tests on all passengers who arrive in railway stations and bus stands of Ongole, Chirala, Markapur and Kandukur among others for early identification.

Up to March 1, the district has reported 38 positive cases and only seven of them have been shifted to Covid-19 hospitals for treatment. The remaining infectees remaining are under home quarantine. After March 1, Covid-19 positive cases have slowly increased and now Prakasam has a total of  70 cases and the cumulative total rose to 62,253. Of these, total are recoveries 61,603. 

At present, Prakasam has 28 active cases. On Monday, a person of Ongole, who arrived here from Hyderabad, tested positive and health department authorities shifted him to the Ongole GGH for treatment.
In fact, the district medical and health department authorities have stationed Sanjivini mobile test vans at the Ongole Bus Stand and Railway Station two weeks ago for Covid-19 confirmation tests. Counters for Covid-19 tests will be set up soon. On the other hand, coronavirus vaccination has been administered to 66,955 persons in the district till Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp