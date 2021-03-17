Release state share for rly projects: Somu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhartiya Janta Party State president Somu Veerraju has written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging the latter’s government to release the state’s share for development of railway infrastructure. The BJP chief claimed that four new line projects have been stalled as the state has neither taken steps to handover the required land nor released its share of funds.In the letter written on Tuesday, Somu noted that the Centre was ready to take up various railway projects in AP worth Rs 26,000 crore.