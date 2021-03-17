SAA’s base line assessment test for students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: ‘We Love Reading’ is a programme implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to improve reading skills of students and to motivate them. In order to assess the improvement in students, a base line assessment test will be conducted for the students from Classes 3 to 9, District Education Officer (DEO) Ganga Bhavani said, in a statement on Tuesday.

The We Love Reading programme was inaugurated by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh in November last here.The test includes four sections. The first section includes reading paragraphs, the second sentences, the third reading words and the fourth section includes letters. The test also has an oral exam.

If the students complete the first section, he/she will be included in Level 4 and if the student is unable to complete the first section, he/she will read the second section. The exam for each student will be conducted by the teacher personally and the results will be uploaded in the portal. The DEO further said that this tes is conducted to assess the efficiency of the students and to make necessary improvements for the growth of the students.