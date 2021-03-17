STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEC can’t probe unanimous polls: Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Somayajulu said the conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs  is not related to the case.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday struck down the order of the State Election Commission (SEC) to the district collectors to reinstate the nominations, which were withdrawn under duress by some candidates in the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs.The process to conduct elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs commenced last year, but were postponed due to Covid-19. 

On February 18 this year, the SEC issued the order directing the district collectors to receive complaints if any from the candidates who withdrew their nominations under duress, inquire into them and submit a report to the commission. Following this, some candidates who were declared elected unopposed and given Form 10, moved the High Court challenging the SEC order.

After hearing the case, Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the Returning Officer can declare the result of the unanimous election and if there are any objections, the same should be challenged before the Election Tribunal.Justice Somayajulu made it clear that the State Election Commission does not have the power to inquire into the complaints after the declaration of poll results.

Such complaints should be taken up by the Election Tribunal and the same is stated clear in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, Justice Somayajulu said.He said though the intention of the SEC in issuing the order was appreciable, the commission is not empowered to look into such matters. The SEC can get information about such incidents (forcible withdrawal of nominations) and initiate steps that such incidents do not recur in conduct of elections in the future. 

After Justice Somayajulu delivered his verdict striking down the order of the SEC, Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the SEC had postponed the conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs citing the court case and sought the court to mention that all the hurdles for the conduct of elections are cleared. 

Justice Somayajulu said the conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs  is not related to the case. Meanwhile, the court postponed hearing of the petition filed by Jana Sena Party seeking a direction to the SEC to issue a fresh notification for the conduct of MPTC and ZPTC elections to March 23.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
