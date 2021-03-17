Technical skills to give pace to investigation: SP to cops 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal on Tuesday said having a proper understanding of the issues concerned and tecnical knowledge will increase police personnel’s professional skills and investigation of cases can be done expeditiously.

The SP visited Ongole-1 Town Police Station on Tuesday and interacted with the technology assistants trained under the Training and Activities for Technology Adoption (TATA) project at the Technology Adoption Centre of the district police office.

On the occasion, Kaushal gave some key suggestions and tips to the technology assistants. Later, he met with the junior investigation officers and inquired about the investigation of the cases they had registered.