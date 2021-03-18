STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 10% wastage of Covid vaccine

Andhra Pradesh is one of the States where the Covid-19 vaccine wastage is around 10 per cent.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is one of the States where the Covid-19 vaccine wastage is around 10 per cent. In neighbouring Telangana also, it is the same.During his video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the States on Covid vaccination on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Andhra Pradesh should reduce the vaccine wastage so that more people could be vaccinated. 

According to the Medical and Health Department officials, the wastage of Covid -19 vaccine has increased after the commencement of vaccination of people above 60 years of age and those in 45 to 59 age group with comorbidities. 

Explaining the reason, Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer Suryanarayana said 20 doses of Covaxin come in a box and once it is opened, all the doses need to be administered to people within four hours. In case of Covishield, 10 doses of vaccine are put in a box and all of them need to be administered within the stipulated time of four hours after opening it. After four hours, the unused doses should be discarded, the DM&HO said.

When the vaccine was administered to health workers and frontline staff, there was not much wastage as beneficiaries used to come in good numbers and the vaccination drive was a planned one. In Vizag alone, in the first two phases, 6,000-7,000 people were vaccinated a day on an average. However, once vaccination to the general public began, the wastage has increased. Wastage of vaccine up to 1.1 per cent is permissible, he said, adding that wastage in Visakhapatnam was between 2 and 2.5 per cent only, the DM&HO added.

Meanwhile, the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases continued as the State recorded a daily count of 253 on Wednesday. Guntur witnessed the highest spike of 69 new Covid cases, while  Vizianagaram and West Godavari recorded the lowest number of four fresh cases each. The total caseload of Guntur surged past 76,000 and Kurnool crossed the 61,000-mark.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 253 new infections emerged from 30,716 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending  Wednesday 9 am. The total number of active cases increased to 1,694 with the decline in new recoveries compared to fresh cases. Chittoor has the highest number of 480 active cases, while the caseload in Vizianagaram is the lowest with 19. One fatality was reported in Guntur taking toll to 673. Chittoor recorded the highest number of 857 fatalities, while the toll in Vizianagaram was the lowest with 238.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Covaxin Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp