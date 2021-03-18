STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APMDC sends tenders for judicial review

The APMDC has earlier won the Brahmadiha Coal Block in the first-ever commercial coal block auction organised by the Ministry of Coal in 2020.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted tenders for selection of a mine developer and operator (MDO) for the Brahmadiha Coal Block in Giridih district of Jharkhand, to the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Preview Commission.

The APMDC has earlier won the Brahmadiha Coal Block in the first-ever commercial coal block auction organised by the Ministry of Coal in 2020. The APMDC is the only public sector undertaking to win a coal block in the auction. The coking coal reserves of the block, which are suitable for steel plants, are estimated to be valued at `1,709 crore.

As the orders issued by the State government state that any project of value Rs 100 crore and above shall be sent to the AP Judicial Preview Commission, the tenders for the Brahmadiha Coal Block were submitted to the Commission, APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy said. The tenders will be available on the commission website till March 24 for public comments and suggestions. Prospective bidders and general public can share their comments at judge-jpp@ap.gov.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMDC
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp