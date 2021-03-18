APMDC sends tenders for judicial review

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted tenders for selection of a mine developer and operator (MDO) for the Brahmadiha Coal Block in Giridih district of Jharkhand, to the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Preview Commission.

The APMDC has earlier won the Brahmadiha Coal Block in the first-ever commercial coal block auction organised by the Ministry of Coal in 2020. The APMDC is the only public sector undertaking to win a coal block in the auction. The coking coal reserves of the block, which are suitable for steel plants, are estimated to be valued at `1,709 crore.

As the orders issued by the State government state that any project of value Rs 100 crore and above shall be sent to the AP Judicial Preview Commission, the tenders for the Brahmadiha Coal Block were submitted to the Commission, APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy said. The tenders will be available on the commission website till March 24 for public comments and suggestions. Prospective bidders and general public can share their comments at judge-jpp@ap.gov.in