GMC all set for mayor, deputy election on Thursday

GUNTUR: Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that arrangements are in place for the oath-taking ceremony of all 57 newly-elected corporators.She along with Urban SP RN Ammireddy inspected the arrangements at the council hall here on Wednesday. The 57 corporators and seven ex-officio members will participate in the election of mayor and two deputy mayors, while district collector will act as the presiding officer.

After 11 years, the GMC will be run by an elected body. Rayapati Mohan Sai Krishna served as the last mayor of the council, which concluded on September 30, 2010. As many as 44 YSRC corporators, nine TDP, two Jana Sena and two independents will participate in the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLAs Musthafa and Maddali Giridhar, MP Galla Jayadev, MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, KS Lakshman Rao and AS Lakshman Rao will act as the ex-officio members.

The civic chief said special seating arrangements were made and parking lots were allotted. Traffic will also be diverted on certain routes, she added. Anuradha said that only officials, corporators and ex-officio members will be allowed into the GMC office on Thursday. Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will also be elected in Chilakaluripet, Repalle, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Macherla, Tenali and Vinukonda municipalities on Thursday.