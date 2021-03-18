STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC all set for mayor, deputy election on Thursday

The civic chief said special seating arrangements were made and parking lots were allotted.

Published: 18th March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that arrangements are in place for the oath-taking ceremony of all 57 newly-elected corporators.She along with Urban SP RN Ammireddy inspected the arrangements at the council hall here on Wednesday. The 57 corporators and seven ex-officio members will participate in the election of mayor and two deputy mayors, while district collector will act as the presiding officer. 

After 11 years, the GMC will be run by an elected body. Rayapati Mohan Sai Krishna served as the last mayor of the council, which concluded on September 30, 2010. As many as 44 YSRC corporators, nine TDP, two Jana Sena and two independents will participate in the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLAs Musthafa and Maddali Giridhar, MP Galla Jayadev, MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, KS Lakshman Rao and AS Lakshman Rao will act as the ex-officio members. 

The civic chief said special seating arrangements were made and parking lots were allotted. Traffic will also be diverted on certain routes, she added. Anuradha said that only officials, corporators and ex-officio members will be allowed into the GMC office on Thursday. Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will also be elected in Chilakaluripet, Repalle, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Macherla, Tenali and Vinukonda municipalities on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp