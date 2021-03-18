STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt to supply 1 lakh electric vehicles to employees

EMIs for two-wheelers to be deducted from employees’ salaries, says NREDCAP VC & MD 

Published: 18th March 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to encourage the usage of electric vehicles in the state, especially among the government employees, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has formulated a new policy. As a part of the policy, the corporation will facilitate provision of one lakh electric two-wheelers to government employees over the next one year. While the expression of interest (EOI) for the supply of the e-vehicles to government employees has been invited, the purchase will be on a voluntary basis, vice-chairman and managing director S Ramana Reddy said.  

“As a part of promotion of e-mobility, one lakh electric two-wheelers are proposed to be supplied to government employees. The number may increase based on the demand. The supplier/manufacturer will provide financing options and the EMIs will be deducted from the salary of those who by the vehicles,” he said. NREDCAP is a state-owned corporation and is the nodal agency for implementing e-mobility and all renewable energy programmes.  

As per the e-mobility policy, the state government aims to phase out all the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in four major cities including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati by 2024, and across all cities by 2030. NREDCAP has also taken up a pilot project in Pulivendula Municipal Corporation last year where four electric two-wheelers were provided free of cost to ward/village secretariat staff for effective delivery of government services. 

The pilot project was taken up with support from automobile firms like Hero Electric under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Now, the corporation is aiming to promote purchase of electric two-wheelers for government employees and for development of necessary infrastructure for charging and servicing. Interested firms were asked to submit the EOI by March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicles NREDCAP
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp