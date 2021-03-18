Govt to supply 1 lakh electric vehicles to employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to encourage the usage of electric vehicles in the state, especially among the government employees, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has formulated a new policy. As a part of the policy, the corporation will facilitate provision of one lakh electric two-wheelers to government employees over the next one year. While the expression of interest (EOI) for the supply of the e-vehicles to government employees has been invited, the purchase will be on a voluntary basis, vice-chairman and managing director S Ramana Reddy said.

“As a part of promotion of e-mobility, one lakh electric two-wheelers are proposed to be supplied to government employees. The number may increase based on the demand. The supplier/manufacturer will provide financing options and the EMIs will be deducted from the salary of those who by the vehicles,” he said. NREDCAP is a state-owned corporation and is the nodal agency for implementing e-mobility and all renewable energy programmes.

As per the e-mobility policy, the state government aims to phase out all the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in four major cities including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati by 2024, and across all cities by 2030. NREDCAP has also taken up a pilot project in Pulivendula Municipal Corporation last year where four electric two-wheelers were provided free of cost to ward/village secretariat staff for effective delivery of government services.

The pilot project was taken up with support from automobile firms like Hero Electric under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Now, the corporation is aiming to promote purchase of electric two-wheelers for government employees and for development of necessary infrastructure for charging and servicing. Interested firms were asked to submit the EOI by March 24.