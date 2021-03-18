Guntur police to crack whip on gutka, sand smugglers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police officers to initiate stern action against those involved in illegal activities in Tenali, Bapatla, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet, Gurazala and Thullur.In a statement on Wednesday, he said as part of Special Enforcement Drive from March 15 to 20, the police personnel conducted surprise inspections on March 15 and 16, and seized 1,61,024 gutka sachets worth Rs 33.64 lakh.

The cops will conduct raids on gambling dens and cockfight arenas on Wednesday and Thursday. The police personnel have so far arrested six gamblers and seized Rs 5,400 from them. The SP instructed the police personnel to file suspect sheets against habitual offenders. Vishal Gunni also directed the cops to focus on curbing of sand smuggling and illegal transportation of PDS rice on Friday and Saturday.

The police personnel have registered a case against one person and seized a vehicle carrying 18 tonnes of sand. He directed cops to work in coordination with SEB officials in curbing illegal activities in the district. He requested the people to send any information on illegal activities to WhatsApp helpline number 8866268899.