Land transfer: Centre told to file counter

The petitioner's counsel U Muralidhar Rao said they had filed a supplementary petition making the Centre a respondent and the High Court had admitted the same. 

Published: 18th March 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file its counter on the petition challenging the transfer of lands meant for Greyhounds unit at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam district for construction of a guest house by the State government.

The petition was filed last year by Gadde Tirupati Rao of Guntur challenging the decision of the government to transfer 30-acre land belonging to Greyhounds unit at Kapuluppada to the State government which proposed to construct a guest house in the land.The petition came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar.

The petitioner’s counsel U Muralidhar Rao said they had filed a supplementary petition making the Centre a respondent and the High Court had admitted the same. Muralidhar Rao said the Centre did not file its counter giving details of the funds spent by it on establishing the Greyhounds unit at Kapuluppada.Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath informed the bench that the State government is setting up the Greyhounds unit at Kapuluppada and the Centre has no role in it. The bench directed the Centre to file its counter and posted the matter for further hearing to April 7.

