Poll code to be enforced in Tirupati from March 23

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in all seven Assembly segments under Tirupati Parliamentary constituency soon after the Tirupati bypoll notification is issued on March 23. The MCC will be in force till the completion of counting process on May 4, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) commissioner PS Girisha said.

Addressing mediapersons, he said as many as 2,80,351 identified voters may exercise their franchise from the Tirupati Assembly segment in the ensuing bypoll. Girisha said the last date for filing nominations is March 30, adding the nominations will be scrutinised on March 21.The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 3 and polling will be held on April 17, while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. Voters will exercise their franchise through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail(VVPAT) during the by-election.

The candidates will have to file nominations at the nomination centre in the Nellore district, the official said. The commissioner said, “Those who have turned 18 on January 1, 2021 could have apply for voter card on or before March 16 and based on the new additions, the voters list would be updated.”

A total of 262 polling stations have been identified under the Tirupati limits and as per the Election Commission of India, auxiliary polling stations would also be set up given Covid-19 protocol. Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers should be strictly followed on polling day, Girisha said.Voter information slips without a photograph would be distributed to the voters.