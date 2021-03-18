STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State recommends retd HC judge as APHRC chief

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a meeting with State Human Rights committee members at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Human Rights Committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has recommended retired High Court judge Justice M Seetharama Murti as the chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, and retired district judge Dande Subramanyam (judicial) and advocate Dr G Srinivasa Rao (non-judicial) as its members. 

The State Human Rights Committee meeting was held in the Secretariat on Wednesday to finalise the names. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha had proposed the names and the selection committee approved it. The committee members, including AP Legislative Council chairman MA Sharif, Legislative Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram and the home minister, were present, but the opposition TDP boycotted the meeting.

In a statement, senior TDP leader and leader of the Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for the human and constitutional rights.

Alleging that violation of human rights, atrocities and destruction had become order of the day since the formation of the YSRC government in the State, he said it is ridiculous on part of Jagan to conduct a meeting on human rights. 

State Human Rights Commission members
Retired High Court judge Justice M Seetharama Murti will become the chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, and retired district judge Dande Subramanyam (judicial) and advocate Dr G Srinivasa Rao (non-judicial) will become its members. 

