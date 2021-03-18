Two Srisailam temple staff test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Officials at the Srisailam temple are on alert as a priest and an engineering department staff tested positive for Covid-19 soon after the completion of Maha Shivaratri Bramhotsavams. Devotees in lakhs took part in the festivities that concluded on March 14, and many, including several VIPs, had reportedly come in contact with the two temple staff.

Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said Covid-19 guidelines were being strictly followed, and the temple premises were sanitised daily as per the norms. Responding to the Agama Patasala reopening, he said all precautions had been taken in view of the Covid outbreak at the TTD Veda Patasala.

He added the school was reopened recently, and if any case of Covid-19 is reported at Agama Patasala, which has a total strength of 80, a decision may be taken to shut it down after consulting the medical and educational officials.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload kept steadily increasing in the district over the past few days. Kurnool district on Wednesday witnessed emergence of 26 new cases, taking the total here to 61,011. As 60,442 had recovered and after 490 deaths due to the virus, there are, at present, 79 active cases.