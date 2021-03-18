UTF’s Shaik Sabjee wins EG-WG teachers’ MLC seat

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: UTF candidate Shaik Sabjee won East and West Godavari teachers’ MLC seat. He won by a majority of 1,534 votes defeating his nearest rival Gandham Narayana Rao.

Shaik Sabjee got 7,987 votes while Narayana Rao secured 6,453 votes. The counting process was held in JNTU-K in the presence of election observer I Samuel Anand Kumar, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi. A total of 17,467 teachers cast their votes in East and West Godavari districts.

After the completion of polling, the ballot boxes were shifted to JNTUK strongroom. On Wednesday, the locker of the strongroom was opened in the presence of DRO Ch Sattibabu and police.