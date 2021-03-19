Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh near 1,800

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With eight of the 13 districts reporting fresh Covid-19 infections in double digits, the cumulative coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,92,740 with the addition of 218 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, over 31,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours. Though Guntur district saw a significant decline in its daily growth, Chittoor witnessed the highest spike of 63 new cases on Thursday. Prakasam reported the lowest of two new cases.While 115 new infections were reported from the four Rayalaseema districts, the north coastal districts added 25 25 positives to the daily tally.

The latest bulletin said 117 patients had recovered from the infection, taking the total to 8,83,759 and pushing the active cases past the 1,700 mark. Five districts now have more than 100 active cases, which are the highest in Chittoor (496) and the lowest in Vizianagaram district (22).The overall toll remained at 7,186 as no fresh deaths were reported in a day, it said.The overall infection positivity rate in the state now stood at 6.10 per cent after 1.46 crore samples were tested so far.

Covid vaccination drive for MLAs, MLCs

Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to MLCs, MLAs and staff of the State Legislature from March 24 to 26. In a release issued on Thursday, Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu said the vaccination drive on the premises of Legislature will be taken up from 10 am to 5 pm on the said days. He wanted journalists covering the proceedings of Assembly and Council to make use of the opportunity and get themselves vaccinated