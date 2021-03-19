Centre to allot more Kisan trains to Andhra, funds for four major fishing harbours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has said it will allot more Kisan Express trains to Andhra Pradesh. While a Kisan train is already running from Anantapur, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, during a meeting with Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, agreed on letting AP export mangoes and other horticulture produce.

As part of his three-day visit to New Delhi, Goutham Reddy on Thursday met several Union ministers and discussed issues pertaining to the State. During his meeting with Goyal, Goutham Reddy, while explaining about the development of Kopparthy in Kadapa and Orvakal in Kurnool district as industrial hubs, said the locations are well-suited to lead the industrial development in the State, and requested the Centre’s support for the establishment of a multi-modal logistics park at Kopparthy and Orvakal.

Stating that the State government is focusing on developing the toys industry by considering it as one of the focus areas in the industrial policy for 2018-23, Mekapati said there are plans to establish an integrated park for toy makers for domestic and global markets.Goutham Reddy also met Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to set up mega textile parks near Krishnapatnam port in Nellore, and in Anantapur district.

He also requested for establishment of a National Institute of Fashion Technology in Vizag. During a meeting with Union Minister of State for Ports Mansukh L Mandaviya, Goutham Reddy explained about the development of ports and fishing harbours taken up by the State government and got an assurance from the former to provide the required funding for the four fishing harbours in the State.