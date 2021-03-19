Kavati Manohar Naidu elected GMC mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Kavati Sivanaga Manohar Naidu was elected as mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Thursday. District in-charge minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatharaju met all the 45 YSRC corporators at the convention hall here. Manohar Naidu, corporator of 20th division and Vanama Bala Vajrababu, corporator of 50th division were unanimously elected as the mayor and deputy mayor.

Minister Ranganatharaju said the name of second deputy mayor will be announced soon. Later, the municipal governing body met under the chairmanship of election observer Lakshmi Narasimham and District Collector Vivek Yadav at the GMC council office.

District Collector Vivek Yadav administered the oath of office to the newly elected 57 corporators including 45 YSRC, nine TDP, two Jana Sena and one independent candidates. The number of YSRC corporators increased to 45 as an independent corporator joined YSRC in the presence of Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha administered the oath of office to the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor.

Ex-officio members Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLC KS Lakshman Rao and MLAs Musthafa and Maddali Giridhar congratulated the newly elected council members.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Naidu thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve the people. He said the city has been neglected for 10 long years by the successive governments and people of the city are now hopeful that the newly elected council will fulfil long-pending demands of people.

“We have a huge responsibility and we are confident of resolving the long-pending problems of people soon,” he added.