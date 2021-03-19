Legislature Secretary serves notice on SEC Nimmagadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the decision taken by the Privileges Committee of the AP Legislative Assembly, the State Legislature Secretary is learnt to have served a notice on State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, asking him to be available for an inquiry.

Going through the privilege notice moved by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the Privileges Committee met twice and instructed the Assembly Secretary to send a letter to the SEC. The move came at a time when he is scheduled to avail the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) from March 22 to 24.