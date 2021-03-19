Chandrababu Naidu calls for strong fight in Tirupati bypoll

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed his party leaders to pull their socks up after the party’s poor performance in the municipal elections, and launch a strong battle for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. He cautioned them that action would be taken against those who fail to perform, and “loyalties and reservations will not be entertained henceforth.”

In a meeting with the leaders from the Tirupati constituency at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Naidu, besides analysing the factors for the debacle in the civic polls and the drop in the vote share, said the party cadre should sweat it out and ensure better results in the by-election.

At the same breath, he said due recognition will be given only for those fighting hard and that there will be no hesitation in showing the back door to the under performers. “The results of the municipal elections reflected the field level performance of the party leaders,” he remarked.