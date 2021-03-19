Now, RBK TV channel to provide info to farmers on crops, weather 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday launched the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) TV channel. Jagan said the channel would provide information to farmers on crops and weather conditions. “As smart TVs are being set up in RBKs, the channel will help the farmers get information on the precautions to be taken while farming and weather conditions,’’ the Chief Minister said and added that a toll free number 155251 has been set up to address the specific problems raised by farmers at RBKs.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to come up with a system to address the doubts of the farmers in RBKs in an interactive manner with the scientists. “All RBKs should be provided with high band internet facility so that farmers can clarify their doubts through interactive mode,’’ the Chief Minister said. Jagan also held a review meeting on procurement of Rabi crop of 2020-21 and preparations for Kharif 2021–22.

The Chief Minister said RBKs were set up to support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling their crop. “New buildings are also being constructed for RBKs in the villages. Farmers should not be cheated on purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides through RBKs,’’ Jagan said and added that the state government has been testing the products at RBKs and giving guarantee and quality certification with government stamp on it. He said the aim is to make the orders of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers available to the farmers in the villages within 48 to 72 hours of placing them.

The Chief Minister said the agriculture assistants are working at RBKs and e-cropping is being registered at the same place. “The poster with details of minimum support price for any crop within the limit is displayed in the RBK. If any farmer has to sell his crop for less than the minimum support price in any village, he can register in the RBK and the agriculture assistant of that village will inform the government by uploading the details in CMAPP. The marketing department will intervene and ensure the crop is sold at a fair price if not it should procure the crop from the farmer directly,’’ Jagan said and added this process will be done under the directions of the joint collector.

The Chief Minister also wanted RBKs to fulfill all the requirements of the farmers and ensure they do not migrate from villages. “Spandana should be conducted in RBKs from 3 pm to 5 pm every day and the agriculture department staff should be available in RBKs during the programme,’’ he said. The seeds to be distributed for kharif should be of good quality. “Awareness should be created among farmers through agriculture assistants on varieties of brinjal that can fetch good prices. A poster should be prepared in this regard so that marketing opportunities will be improved.”

Procurement of crops

Procurement of Rabi crop under 6,081 RBKs has been started

Rs 28,430 crorespent on crop procurement since the YSRC formed the govt

Rs 22,918 crore spent by the YSRC government on procuring paddy

Rs 5,512 crore on other crops

Rs 43,047 croremoney spent by previous TDP govt from 2015-16 to 2018-19 for procuring various crops