STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NREGA wage revision a mere eyewash, says HRF

They said HRF and Samalochana also took exception to the recent decision of the Union Government to disallow coffee plantation works under the MGNREGA in the tribal areas of AP.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh stands top in the country in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) and Samalochana Association have criticised the ‘paltry’ quantum of revision in wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The revision from Rs 237 to Rs 245 is measly and amounts to a mere eyewash, they said.

In a statement here on Thursday, Samalochana Association convener Chakradhar Buddha and HRF AP & TS coordination committee member VS Krishna expressed concern over the gap in the minimum wages stipulated in the Minimum Wages Act and NREGA.“...the unremunerative levels of the NREGA wages together with chronic shortage of work and delay in payments are proving to be detrimental to the key objective of the scheme to arrest distress migration.” They said widespread disruption of economic activity caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic had forced many people to turn to MGNREGA in the rural India. “The Union government has chosen to write-off mammoth debts of corporate firms, but it did not ensure minimum wages commensurate with the Minimum Wages Act,” they added and demanded, among other things, enhancement of NREGA employment period to 200 days to each household and payment of minimum wages under the Minimum Wages Act.

They said HRF and Samalochana also took exception to the recent decision of the Union Government to disallow coffee plantation works under the MGNREGA in the tribal areas of AP. This has impacted tribal farmers as they would be losing out around `15,000 per acre per year.  “Over a lakh adivasi farmers would be rendered without wage support, and find it difficult to sustain themselves because of the ill-advised move,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum MGNREGA
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp