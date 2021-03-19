PMAY(U): Centre released Rs 9,311 crore to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released Rs 9,311 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). Under the scheme so far, over 110 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the country, of which 20,28,899 are in AP, said Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani.

According to the minister, total Central share of Rs 1,78,076 crore, including Rs 30,731 crore for AP, has been approved. Against the assessed/validated demand of 112 lakh houses under the PMAY-U, over 110 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far, out of which 74.8 lakh houses have been grounded and 43.3 lakh houses completed.

He said local statutory compliances for construction, building plan/layout, environmental clearances, coastal area restrictions, defence clearances, arrangement of funds by beneficiaries, tendering process, provision of requisite infrastructure such as water supply, sewerage, approach roads before start of construction in projects, availability of construction material / labour, climate related hazards etc were the main bottlenecks for the scheme.

Puri said to ensure uninterrupted flow of funds, in addition to budgetary resources, the National Urban Housing Fund of Rs 60,000 crore has been created.