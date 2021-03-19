STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relief chances bleak for Naidu and co: Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

Though GO 41 was abolished by GO 316 in December, 2019, Dalits fell victim as their lands have been taken away, he said.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu knocked on the doors of the AP High Court appealing it to quash the FIR registered against him by the CID in connection with GO 41, Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the complainant, exuded confidence that chances of relief are bleak for Naidu and co.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramakrishna Reddy said there are judgements by the Apex Court against quashing FIRs in different stages. Stating that prima facie evidence against Naidu is very strong, Ramakrishna Reddy said he has handed over ‘Note Filings’ pertaining to GO 41 by officials who had pointed at violation of Assigned Lands Prohibition of Transfers (PoT) Act, 1977 and PoA Act, 1989 (An Act to prevent the commission of offences of atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes). The GO 41 is in contravention of the above Acts, the MLA said and opined that court will not interfere at this stage in the face of such substantial evidence. Though GO 41 was abolished by GO 316 in December, 2019, Dalits fell victim as their lands have been taken away, he said.

“Another interesting thing is that though lands fall under the jurisdiction of the revenue department, in this case, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued the GOs. One of the Principal Secretaries raised this issue in a Note File,’’ he revealed.The Mangalagiri MLA also pointed out that the previous government had wrongly dealt with another GO 1117 originally issued in 1993.  

There are certain conditions like lands allotted to ex-servicemen should not be sold or alienated for a period of 10 years from the date of allocation and the beneficiaries and their families should only cultivate the lands of their own with the help of workers without giving it to tenants. The Naidu regime changed it as 10 years before or after without amending the Act or abolishing the previous GO.  Note Filings were clear that such lands could be sold only after 10 years but a GO was issued nonetheless so that they could be sold any time.

“I don’t think Naidu and co will get any respite in court. Even if he gets the quash order, it will only create more troubles for him as the police will go for appeal,” he added.Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy appeared before the CID officials and submitted the evidence he has to the investigating officers. “I have all the evidences to prove my charges, including the note files having the signatures of the officials,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Amaravati land scam Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp