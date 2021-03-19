Relief chances bleak for Naidu and co: Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu knocked on the doors of the AP High Court appealing it to quash the FIR registered against him by the CID in connection with GO 41, Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the complainant, exuded confidence that chances of relief are bleak for Naidu and co.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramakrishna Reddy said there are judgements by the Apex Court against quashing FIRs in different stages. Stating that prima facie evidence against Naidu is very strong, Ramakrishna Reddy said he has handed over ‘Note Filings’ pertaining to GO 41 by officials who had pointed at violation of Assigned Lands Prohibition of Transfers (PoT) Act, 1977 and PoA Act, 1989 (An Act to prevent the commission of offences of atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes). The GO 41 is in contravention of the above Acts, the MLA said and opined that court will not interfere at this stage in the face of such substantial evidence. Though GO 41 was abolished by GO 316 in December, 2019, Dalits fell victim as their lands have been taken away, he said.

“Another interesting thing is that though lands fall under the jurisdiction of the revenue department, in this case, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued the GOs. One of the Principal Secretaries raised this issue in a Note File,’’ he revealed.The Mangalagiri MLA also pointed out that the previous government had wrongly dealt with another GO 1117 originally issued in 1993.

There are certain conditions like lands allotted to ex-servicemen should not be sold or alienated for a period of 10 years from the date of allocation and the beneficiaries and their families should only cultivate the lands of their own with the help of workers without giving it to tenants. The Naidu regime changed it as 10 years before or after without amending the Act or abolishing the previous GO. Note Filings were clear that such lands could be sold only after 10 years but a GO was issued nonetheless so that they could be sold any time.

“I don’t think Naidu and co will get any respite in court. Even if he gets the quash order, it will only create more troubles for him as the police will go for appeal,” he added.Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy appeared before the CID officials and submitted the evidence he has to the investigating officers. “I have all the evidences to prove my charges, including the note files having the signatures of the officials,’’ he said.