Gangada Sujatha OMC mayor, Suryanarayana deputy

Ch Balamurali Krishna was elected as chairman of Markapur municipality and Janjanam Srinivasa Rao chairman of Chirala municipality. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Gangada Sujatha was elected as the first woman mayor of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) and Vemuri Venkata Suryanarayana deputy mayor on Thursday. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy attended as ex-officio members of OMC council for the oath-taking ceremony at the newly-constructed OMC Council Hall. 

Sujatha hails from the SC community and won as corporator from the 18th division. VV Suryanarayana won as corporator from the 25th division. Speaking on the occasion, Sujatha expressed happiness on being elected as the first mayor of the OMC after it was upgraded into a municipal corporation in January, 2012 from the special grade municipality. 

ALSO READ | Meet Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, the fifth woman mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

“I thank Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me an opportunity to serve the poor. I will strive to improve the lives of poor by implementing the welfare schemes of the government,” Sujatha said.
Apart from OMC, new councils were elected to six other urban local bodies (ULBs) on Thursday. District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar acted as the presiding officer. Minister Balineni, MP Magunta, Collector and others congratulated the new OMC Council, Mayor and Deputy Mayor on the occasion.

Elected heads of other ULBs

Ch Balamurali Krishna was elected as chairman of Markapur municipality and Janjanam Srinivasa Rao chairman of Chirala municipality. L Estheramma was elected as the chairperson of Addanki nagar panchayat, Ch Ankulu chairman of Chimakurthy, P Venkata Subbaiah- Giddalur and Abdul Gafar Shaik - Kanigiri nagar panchayat.

