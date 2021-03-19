Supply Vidya Kanuka kits on time: Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has directed officials concerned to take necessary steps to provide ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits to the students. In a review meeting held with the officials at his chamber at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Thursday, Suresh took stock of the tender procedure and the status of the work order.

During the course of the meeting, the officials informed the minister that 4,26,469 students took admissions in government schools in the current academic year, and that steps are being taken to supply the additional kits to them.

Suresh also conducted a comprehensive review of the supply of books, shoes, socks, belts, bags and uniform quality and directed the officials concerned ensure the kits’ supply to the students before the commencement of the next academic year.