Andhra not giving its share in railway projects: Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday said the works on Kadapa-Madagatta new rail line project was held up due to State’s failure to provide its share of funds.Replying to a question on the progress of the new rail line project as part of the Kadapa-Bengaluru 268-km new line project, Piyush Goyal said the project, which is falling in AP and Karnataka, was included in Budget 2008-09.

The anticipated cost of the project is Rs 3,038 crore and an expenditure of Rs 351 crore has been incurred up to March 2020.

The project is on a cost sharing basis with the government of AP, which has to share 50 per cent cost of the complete project.

“The AP government in 2006 has consented for sharing 50 per cent cost of Kadapa-Bangalore via Madanapalle joining at Kolar rail line. So far, the government has deposited only Rs 132.39 crore towards their share in the project and the AP government is not depositing further cost share for the project. Due to non-deposition of State share, further execution of the project is held up,’’ the railways minister said.Piyush Goyal further said the 21.3 km long Kadapa-Pendlimarri section has been completed and commissioned in April, 2017.

“Further execution will be taken up only after deposition of State share by AP,’’ he said.