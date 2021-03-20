Deaddiction centre sought at Vavilala Ghat

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Madhya Prachara Committee Chairman V Lakshman Reddy called for development of Smriti Vanam built in the memory of freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya. He visited the Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya Smriti Vanam in Sattenapalli on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Vavilala, a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, led anti-liquor movement in the State.

Local MLA Ambati Rambabu explained the development works undertaken at the Smriti Vanam. He called upon donors to come forward to contribute for the further development of Smriti Vanam. As a follower of Gandhi, Vavilala worked towards imposition of total prohibition in the State. He asked Lakshman Reddy to set up a deaddiction centre at the Vavilala Ghat in his honour.

Speaking at an anti-liquor awareness programme, he asked the students to read the inspiring life stories of freedom fighters. In order to curb drug and alcohol menace in the State, he asked the students to dial toll free number 14500 if they come across any illegal activities in their areas.