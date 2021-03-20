Gear up to meet food security: NABARD chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Agriculture universities and colleges should be more farmer friendly, said NABARD chairman Chintala Govinda Rajulu. He inaugurated the annex building at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural College in Bapatla on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the agriculture colleges and universities should come up with innovative ideas in order to meet the food security challenge.

Govinda Rajulu said that NABARD will look into the proposals to set up state-of-the art laboratories for research in agriculture universities at a cost of `200 crore in addition to the funds allocated by Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) this year.