Highest-ever outlay for railways in Andhra: Centre

A highest-ever outlay of Rs  5,812 crore has been provisioned in the 2021-22 Union Budget for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A highest-ever outlay of Rs  5,812 crore has been provisioned in the 2021-22 Union Budget for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. 

A total of 32 Railway projects (16 new line and 16 doubling) costing Rs 64,429 crore covering 5,704 km falling fully/partly in AP  are under different stages of planning/approval/execution and 336 km length has been commissioned at an expenditure of Rs 10,455 crore up to March 2020, he said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. He was replying to a question raised by YSRC member Parimal Nathwani.

According to the minister, the average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully/partly in AP, during 2014-19 has increased to Rs 2,830 crore per year from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14. This is an increase of 219 per cent over the average annual budget allocation of 2009-14. In 2019-20, budget allocation was raised to Rs 3,885 crore, in 2020-21 it was increased to Rs 4,910 crore and in 2021-22, the highest ever budget outlay of Rs 5,812 crore has been proposed for these projects.  

The minister said that during the last three years (FY2019, FY2020 and FY 2021), four double line and five Railway Electrification projects falling partly/fully in AP have been included in the Budget, subject to requisite approvals. Nathwani wanted to know about the new railway projects sanctioned for AP. 

