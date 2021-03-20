STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam administration in hurry to use Rs 25 crore finance panel funds before March 31

The 14th Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 180 crore to the district in two instalments.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is is in a hurry to utilise the balance funds from the 14th Finance Commission Grants, sanctioned for the year 2019-20, before they get lapsed this month-end. The Panchayat Raj department has also instructed the district authorities to take up works from the funds  on a priority basis, and ensure their completion in the next 10 days.     

The 14th Finance Commission had sanctioned Rs 180 crore to the district in two instalments. Out of the total amount, Rs 25 crore is yet to be utilised. The amount will be used for various development works such as internal roads, drainage system, electricity, street lighting, and other works, said district panchayat officer Narayana Reddy.  

According to officials, Kothapatnam panchayat has the highest balance amount of Rs 50 lakh, and the district panchayat office directed the village secretariat to use the amount by March 31. Similarly, Karavadi village  in Ongole rural mandal has Rs 20 lakh left from the 2019-20 grants, Eethamukkala Rs 15 lakh, Ilapavuluru in Chimakurthy mandal Rs 15 lakh, Yarajarla Rs 13 lakh and Sarvereddypalem Rs 7 lakh.  The village panchayats had already approved proposals for several development works but could not execute them as per  schedule.

TAGS
14th Finance Commission Grants Andhra Pradesh
