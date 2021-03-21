Andhra Pradesh records highest daily count of the year at 380 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded a sharp spike of 380 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, which is the highest daily count this year. With the spike in Covid cases for the past 15 days, the number of active cases in the State reached 2,083, which is the highest after January 16. Saturday’s count of 380 is the highest after the 402 cases reported on December 22, 2020 out of 56,000-odd samples tested. This is the third time that the daily count went past 300 this year.

The total samples tested in the State has now crossed the 1.47 crore-mark. The total number of Covid cases breached the 8.93 lakh-mark. As many as 30,978 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool, Krishna and Visakhapatnam are witnessing virulent spread of Covid-19. Nine of the 13 districts in the State reported a double-digit daily count. Guntur accounted for 70 of the total 380 cases.

The four districts of Rayalaseema reported a total of 141 Covid cases, while the total of three North Coastal Andhra districts was 67. In all, 204 patients recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Seven districts now have more than 100 active cases. The highest number of 491 active cases are in Chittoor and the lowest of 31 in West Godavari. Two fatalities were reported, taking the Covid toll to 7,189.