STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadis turn nutrition gardens in Guntur to become self-sufficient

There are 4,405 Anganwadi centres in the district.

Published: 21st March 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The wet waste produced at the Anganwadi centres are being used as manure for the plants.

The wet waste produced at the Anganwadi centres are being used as manure for the plants.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thanks to the initiative of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials, kitchen gardens were developed in Anganwadi centres to provide pesticide-free fresh vegetables, fruits and leafy vegetables to infants, children and pregnant women. While the prices of organic vegetables and fruits are skyrocketing, it has become difficult to buy them from market and supply them in Anganwadis, with a limited budget. Keeping this in mind, the Department of Women and Child Welfare introduced the initiative to develop kitchen gardens at Anganwadis.

There are 4,405 Anganwadi centres in the district. As many as 1,42,196 children below three years, 85,328 children of 3-5 years and 61,818 pregnant women are benefitted through these centres. In the centres with own buildings and free space, plants of various vegetables including carrot, tomato, bottle guard, mirchi, brinjal, lady’s finger, ridge guard etc., are being raised. Plant pots are provided to the centres with limited space and leafy vegetables including mint, roselle, curry leaves and spinach are being grown.

 The wet waste produced at the Anganwadi centres are being used as manure for the plants. And also seeds are provided to the beneficiaries and required information on the plantation was given by the agriculture assistants from the local Rythu Bharosa Kendras. This helped the women and children during Covid-19 lockdown. 

During the lockdown, the Anganwadi centres were closed and the food items to be supplied to the beneficiaries were stopped. With the help of the information given by the agriculture assistants, most of the women developed kitchen gardens in their own houses and saved the expenses incurred on vegetables during the lockdown. 

ICDS project director Manoranjani said the project has been more successful in rural areas compared to urban areas due to inadequate space. There are about 250 Anganwadi centres under GMC limits. Most of them were set up in rented houses. 

Uma Lakshmi, a worker at Anganwadi centre in SVK Colony in Guntur said, “We are running the centre from a rented house. As we don’t have enough space, the leafy vegetables grown in the pots are insufficient. With the vegetables raised in our centre, we are able to provide three meals per week and we are buying vegetables from the market for the remaining three days.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICDS Anganwadi andhra Guntur
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp