Budget Session unlikely now, Andhra govt may issue ordinance for spending

Sources said that the government, in all likelihood, will come up with an Ordinance to meet the expenditure in the initial months and then conduct the Session to pass the full budget.

Published: 21st March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only 10 days are remaining for the completion of the current fiscal, but the state government is yet to take a call on the Budget Session of the AP Legislature. Sources said that the government, in all likelihood, will come up with an Ordinance to meet the expenditure in the initial months and then conduct the Session to pass the full budget.

As it is mandatory to pass the full budget or vote on account or promulgate an ordinance for the government to make the expenditure from day one of the coming fiscal (2021-22), it had to opt one of the three options. “Given the circumstances and lack of preparations for taking up business in the AP Legislature, we can say that the government will come up with an ordinance this time too,” the sources said.

Earlier, the Secretary of the AP Legislature issued a statement that Covid vaccination for members and staff of the AP Legislature and mediapersons covering the proceedings of houses will be held on the Assembly premises from March 24 to 26, giving rise to speculation that the House may be convened at least for passing an vote-on-account. 

The government expected that the State Election Commission (SEC) will go ahead with the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs after the completion of the municipal polls and thus, did not take any decision on the conduct of the Budget Session.

However, the SEC did not take a decision on conducting elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs. Chief Secretary met Governor Biswabushan Harichandan urging him to direct the SEC to conduct the elections to enable the government to shift its focus on Covid vaccination and other activities.  As it is of the view that the elections can be completed in six days, the government hopes for a favourable decision to conduct the polls during the tenure of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who is due to retire on March 31.

