CID likely to move apex court over Andhra HC stay on probe into capital scam

Sources in the CID said the stay order will be challenged in the apex court citing that investigation should be carried to bring the facts and truth behind the alienation of assigned lands.

Published: 21st March 2021 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the High Court issuing orders staying investigation in the FIR filed by Crime Investigation Department (CID) against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana in the Amaravati land scam for four weeks, the CID is likely to approach the Supreme Court to lift the stay order issued by the High Court.

Sources in the CID said the stay order will be challenged in the apex court citing that investigation should be carried to bring the facts and truth behind the alienation of assigned lands.

“A petition will be filed in Supreme Court on Monday. Investigating both Naidu and Narayana will unravel more facts in the alleged land scam and role of others involved in it,’’ said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the CID officials said the investigation process will be continued according to the procedure which will include questioning the revenue and CRDA officials who worked during 2014-2017. 

The CID officials also reportedly collected details of farmers in both Mangalagiri and Tadikonda constituencies who gave their lands to the capital Amaravati and reportedly sought help from the Income Tax department to continue the probe. The CID officials interrogated former CRDA chief Cherukuri Sreedhar, a few CRDA officials and farmers of Mangalagiri on Friday. 
 

