Civil Supplies Minister calls TDP chief a coward

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has termed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu a coward for running to High Court to get stay over the proceedings of the CID probe into Amaravati land scam.

Addressing media on Saturday, he said Chandrababu Naidu has the record of getting stay orders in over 30 cases. “However, he will be punished in public courts. The people have given a decisive verdict by defeating TDP in 2019 general elections and the recent local body polls.

People will further confine Naidu to his house by voting YSRC to power in ZPTC and MPTC elections, and Tirupati by-election,” he said. Naidu will hire top-notch lawyers by paying any amount of money from his ill-gotten wealth, he alleged. He flayed Nara Lokesh for politicising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue.