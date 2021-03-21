Packing a punch for self-defence

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Breaking all barriers, 34-year-old Syed Abida Sulthana became the first female Karate master with a third Dan Black Belt in Nellore district and even stood in top 10 among the few karate players in the State.

She has been training girls for the last 15 years in self-defence in the district. Abida Sulthana hailing from Kavali completed her schooling, Intermediate and degree there. Parents of Abida Sulthana got her married to Hafeez Hussain when she was just 14. She completed her Intermediate and degree with the support of her husband. Later, she also pursued M Com in Kavali.

Despite poor financial condition, her husband Hafeez, who works in a petrol bunk in Kavali, decided to encourage his wife to continue her studies. Later, the couple moved to Nellore city. “I learnt Karate from Master Gayaz in 2003, besides working as a teacher. My husband supported me a lot for completing my studies and also in learning Karate. Now, I have been training girl students in self-defence in private educational institutions,’’ said Abida Sulthana.

Initially, after getting the Black Belt, Abida’s entry to the Karate Masters’ Association was challenged by a group of Masters. Abida took it as a challenge and continued to train students in Karate. After recognising her talent, the Karate masters invited her to join the association.

Abida bagged Best Teacher Award from Andhra Pradesh Private Schools’ Association in 2010. She participated in the State level and national level Karate competitions held in various parts of the country.

She also secured gold medals in one international, one national level and four State-level competitions.

“The situation was somewhat better post-lockdown. However, as the classes have not yet started in a full-fledged manner and schools still preferring online classes in view of Covid-19, I am unable to conduct training classes for girl students,’’ Abida rued.

Abida has also been training her daughter in Karate. She has bagged Brown Medal in Karate and is now trying for Black Belt.“Abida has been training girl students across the district. She had participated in many national and International competitions. Abida has been motivating many students in the district to learn martial arts. She is the only female Karate master in Nellore district with a third Dan Black Belt,’’ said Karate master Ibrahim, one of the associates of Abida.