Seven TDP corporators from Gajuwaka clarify on meeting YSRC MLA

Seven TDP corporators from Gajuwaka on Saturday said their meeting with Gajuwaka YSRC MLA Tippala Nagi Reedy was part of the protocol.

Published: 21st March 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven TDP corporators from Gajuwaka on Saturday said their meeting with Gajuwaka YSRC MLA Tippala Nagi Reedy was part of the protocol.The corporators were on Friday served a show cause notice by the TDP for meeting Nagireddy. The corporators — Palla Srinivsa Rao (67th division), Puli Lakshmi Bhai (75th division), Gandham Srinivasa Rao (76t division), Rowthu Srinivasa Rao (79th division), Lella Koteswara Rao (86th division), Bonda Jagnnadham (87th division) and Molli Mutyalu (88th division) — gave an explanation to the party.

Speaking to mediapersons, they said they met the zonal commissioner and later the MLA and sought their cooperation for development activities. “We won the elections only because of the development of Gajuwaka by Chandrababu Naidu when he was chief minister,” one of the corporators said and added that they don’t have any plans to defect the party.  They said they were in TDP since 1983 and will continue in the party. TDP secretary Pasarla Prasad said the party was satisfied with the explanation given by the corporators.

