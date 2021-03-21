STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Maoist militia members in Visakha agency shun violence, join mainstream

Srinu took part in 12 murders, four exchanges of fire with security forces, four landmine blasts, planting of 22 landmines, two ambushes and four incidents of arson.

Published: 21st March 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

maoists

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maoists in Visakha agency suffered a setback as three hardcore militia members, including a member of Pedabayalu Dalam and a commander, surrendered to the police here on Saturday. One of the three surrendered militiamen is Pangi Jagga Rao alias Jumadam Srinu, who the Maoists consider an asset for his expertise in making and planting improvised explosive devices.Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao said Srinu of Jumadam panchayat joined the banned outfit at the age of 16 in 2006. 

“Srinu played a key role in rescuing the injured Maoists in an exchange of fire  with police at Mettaguda recently, and taking top leaders like Ramakrishna alias RK to a cut-off area safely,’’ the SP said. Srinu was involved in triggering of a landmine at Chintalaveedhi in which two tribals died, and also in the murder of Gemmili Krishna Rao at Vakapalli by branding him as a police informer.

Srinu took part in 12 murders, four exchanges of fire with security forces, four landmine blasts, planting of 22 landmines, two ambushes and four incidents of arson. The SP said Srinu’s surrender was a big blow to the already sagging extremist movement in Pedabayalu region. Other Maoists who surrendered were Pangi Mugiri alias Vishnu, who was involved in two landmine blasts, one landmine planting and one ambush, and organising a praja court, and Vanthala Narayana who took part in two landmine blasts, two landmines’ planting and three ambushes.

On the safety of the surrendered militia members, as the Maoists had killed three former or surrendered militia members in the last three months after branding them as police informers, Krishna Rao said they will be kept under local police protection till they are adequately rehabilitated.

TAGS
Visakha agency Maoists andhra
