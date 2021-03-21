Vizag Steel Plant staffer’s ‘suicide’ note creates flutter

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alleged suicide letter by a foreman of Vizag Steel Plant created a flutter during Karmika Garjana here on Saturday. Srinivasa Rao, who works in the WRM department, in a note said he will end his life by jumping into a furnace of the plant for the protection of the steel plant. In the note, Srinivasa Rao said he wanted to give a big push to the movement through his sacrifice and set 5.47 pm as the deadline.

The police launched a search in the entire plant to trace him. Police said Srinivasa attended the night shift. Later, he made an entry of leaving the WRM unit at 6.30 am on Saturday in the attendance sheet. However, he left his phone, wallet and other items behind in the factory. He also kept the suicide note in the logbook of the WRM Unit.

After verification of his call records, police said he had taken Rs 12 lakh and Rs 38 lakh from two persons for ensuring a job at RINL and dockyard. He is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, steel plant authorities said it is not possible for anyone to have jumped into the furnace.