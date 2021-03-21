STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Steel Plant staffer’s ‘suicide’ note creates flutter

An alleged suicide letter by a foreman of Vizag Steel Plant created a flutter during Karmika Garjana here on Saturday.

Published: 21st March 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alleged suicide letter by a foreman of Vizag Steel Plant created a flutter during Karmika Garjana here on Saturday. Srinivasa Rao, who works in the WRM department, in a note said he will end his life by jumping into a furnace of the plant for the protection of the steel plant. In the note, Srinivasa Rao said he wanted to give a big push to the movement through his sacrifice and set 5.47 pm as the deadline. 

The police launched a search in the entire plant to trace him. Police said Srinivasa attended the night shift. Later, he made an entry of leaving the WRM unit at 6.30 am on Saturday in the attendance sheet.  However, he left his phone, wallet and other items behind in the factory. He also kept the suicide note in the logbook of the WRM Unit.

After verification of his call records, police said he had taken Rs 12 lakh and Rs 38 lakh from two persons for ensuring a job at RINL and dockyard. He is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, steel plant authorities said it is not possible for anyone to have jumped into the furnace. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag Steel Plant VSP suicide
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp