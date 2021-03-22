Andhra sees 368 new COVID cases from 31,000 tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: For the second consecutive day, the new Covid-19 infections went past the 300-mark with 10 of the total 13 districts in the State reporting double-digit daily count. The spurt in Covid cases continued in Guntur, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Krishna. Nellore, Srikakulam and Kadapa too recorded a rise in daily count.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 31,138 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, from which 368 new cases emerged. Guntur reported the highest number of 79 cases, followed by Kurnool with 49, which are higher than Saturday’s count.

While there was a slight decline in new Covid infections in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor, Anantapur witnessed a rise in daily count. Anantapur and Chittoor reported 40 new cases each, while Visakhapatnam recorded 39 cases. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, was less compared to new Covid infections in the State.

As a result, the active caseload increased to 2,188. The total recoveries rose to 8,84,357 with 263 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. On the brighter side, no new Covid fatality was reported in the State.The district administration has sounded an alert in Kurnool, which reported 115 new infections in the past three days.

In all, 206 students and 41 teachers have tested positive since the reopening of schools in November last. “We are planning to run schools on alternate days to control the spread of coronavirus. If the upward trend in daily Covid count continues, we may have to close educational institutions for a few days,” said DEO M Sai Ram.

The DEO said most of the students who tested positive, contracted the virus while coming to schools in buses and autos without following Covid guidelines. Students should strictly adhere to wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, hand hygiene and other guidelines to protect themselves from Covid. A circular was issued to all educational institutions in the district asking the managements to strictly implement Covid guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the DEO added.

Speaking to TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said, “A minimum 5 to 7 cases emerged in every school where Covid tests were conducted. Schools accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of new infections reported in the district in the past few days.”

The district administration has directed schools to send reports on new Covid infections, tests conducted and other details to the command control room on a daily basis. “If any educational institution fails to implement Covid guidelines effectively, the management is liable for prosecution,’’ an official said.

“We have not received any alarming signals so far and we are hoping for the best in the future. In fact, Andhra Pradesh is one of the very few States in the country, conducting classes for primary, upper primary and high school students,” Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu told TNIE.