Adinarayana to lead BJP by-election campaign panel

The coordination committee with its alliance partner Jana Sena Party will be declared after announcing the candidate.

Published: 22nd March 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday announced the election campaign committee and in-charges for assembly segments falling under the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Somu Veerraju released a list of 24 members, including the convenor, members and ex-officio members, of the campaign panel for the April 17 bypoll. 

He also released a list of in-charges for seven assembly segments in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Former minister and BJP state vice-president Adinarayana Reddy will lead the campaign committee, which has 14 members. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and state incharge V Muraleedharan, national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deoadhar and five others will be the ex-officio invitees. The coordination committee with its alliance partner Jana Sena Party will be declared after announcing the candidate.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, Veerraju accused the YSRC of using the volunteer system for winning the elections. “The state government has been creating terror among people through the volunteers who are threatening the poor of removing their names from the beneficiaries’ list if they do not vote for the YSRC. We are going to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission on the misuse of the volunteer system by the government,” Somu said. 

